Insider Buying: Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Purchases 18,738 Shares of Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 18,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.67 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,236.25 ($19,769.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

