Insider Buying: Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) Insider Acquires 106,530 Shares of Stock

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) insider Carl Herberger acquired 106,530 shares of Corero Network Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,175.40 ($23,942.31).

Corero Network Security Price Performance

CNS opened at GBX 19.90 ($0.25) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.41. The stock has a market cap of £101.92 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corero Network Security plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.30 ($0.37).

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.30) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.