Insider Buying: Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider Buys 10,100 Shares of Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,725.00.

On Monday, January 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 60,400 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.23 per share, with a total value of C$134,414.16.

On Friday, January 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 11,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,875.00.

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.89. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$5.92. The firm has a market cap of C$182.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Jaguar Mining last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 21.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.4742807 EPS for the current year.

Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$5.15 to C$4.10 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

