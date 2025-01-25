Insider Buying: Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) CFO Roger D. Shannon acquired 1,000 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.23 per share, for a total transaction of $23,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,769.97. The trade was a 2.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

LAKE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 197,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of -252.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

LAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 35.8% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

