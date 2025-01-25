Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells 13,472 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 13,472 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $505,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,842.95. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 17th, Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $150,080.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,302,701.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Sumit Singh sold 63,187 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $2,377,094.94.
- On Friday, January 3rd, Sumit Singh sold 191,096 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $6,818,305.28.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Sumit Singh sold 571,903 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $19,742,091.56.
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,490,635.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50.
Chewy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $39.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
