Insider Selling: Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Jonathan Casselli sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Shares of TSE:MBX opened at C$0.49 on Friday. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

