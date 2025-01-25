Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Sells 2,101,154 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Safra Catz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.59. 12,140,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,498,160. The stock has a market cap of $513.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.51 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $2,720,000. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 999,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 75,208 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

