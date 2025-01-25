Insider Selling: Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells $313,419.82 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $313,419.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,273,145.44. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 2.9 %

PDEX opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.56. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pro-Dex from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pro-Dex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 34.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

