Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells 600 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RH stock opened at $417.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.01. RH has a twelve month low of $212.43 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that RH will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RH by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 8.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 26.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 58.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RH by 141.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Guggenheim boosted their price target on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

