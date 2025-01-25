Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE SSD opened at $165.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.86. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.73 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.