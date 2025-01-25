Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI opened at $38.65 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $261,212.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,646.13. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $484,378.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,766.56. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,871. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

