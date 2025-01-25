Inspire Investing LLC Has $785,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,194.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,510.78. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,537 shares of company stock valued at $66,575,817. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

