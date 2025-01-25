Inspire Investing LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on TCMD

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.