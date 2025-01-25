Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,622,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 328,184 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 143,309 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.58%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

