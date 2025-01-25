Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTCT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.62. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 69,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $3,620,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,676.12. This trade represents a 44.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 85,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $4,473,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,249.14. This represents a 48.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,737 shares of company stock worth $10,920,687 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

