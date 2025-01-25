insurance Price Tops $27.38 on Major Exchanges (INSURANCE)

insurance (INSURANCE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, insurance has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One insurance token can now be purchased for approximately $27.38 or 0.00026161 BTC on exchanges. insurance has a total market capitalization of $511.92 million and $12,897.76 worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get insurance alerts:

insurance Token Profile

insurance launched on September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. insurance’s official message board is insurance.game/blog. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game. The official website for insurance is insurance.game.

Buying and Selling insurance

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 18,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 27.62907274 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $4,935.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade insurance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy insurance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

