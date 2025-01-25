Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 152406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $810.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.