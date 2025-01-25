Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,964,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 758% from the previous session’s volume of 578,900 shares.The stock last traded at $102.60 and had previously closed at $102.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,464,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,808,000 after acquiring an additional 502,496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,052,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,415,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,839,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 549,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

