Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 2.4% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $24.67.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
