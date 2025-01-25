IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Up 17.4% – Here’s Why

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.98 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Approximately 14,424,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 3,041,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.20 ($0.16).
IQE Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.87 million, a PE ratio of -775.00, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.
IQE Company Profile
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
