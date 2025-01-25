IQE (LON:IQE) Trading 17.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.98 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Approximately 14,424,722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 3,041,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.20 ($0.16).
IQE Trading Up 17.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.61. The company has a market capitalization of £149.87 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.
About IQE
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
