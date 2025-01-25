iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Management Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.8% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Liquid Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,194,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,842,000. MFA Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 99,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 80,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

