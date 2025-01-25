iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.8% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $610.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $485.19 and a one year high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

