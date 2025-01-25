iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $250,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

