iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

