iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

