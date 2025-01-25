iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,166,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 534,054 shares.The stock last traded at $24.97 and had previously closed at $24.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

