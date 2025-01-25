iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,138 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS IGEB opened at $44.43 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.