iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 310,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.84 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

