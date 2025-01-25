iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.46 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.46 ($0.06). 10,150,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 535% from the average session volume of 1,598,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.47 ($0.06).
iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.40.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.