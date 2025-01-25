iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.46 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.46 ($0.06). 10,150,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 535% from the average session volume of 1,598,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.47 ($0.06).

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.