iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,654 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $106,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.