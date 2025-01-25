iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Decreased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,593.8% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $184.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

