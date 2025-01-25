iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

