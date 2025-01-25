iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $228.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.06 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

