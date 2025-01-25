iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

