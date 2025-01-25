iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,670,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $173.01 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

