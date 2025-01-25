iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $96.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

