iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.43 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

