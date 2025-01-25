iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.44. 211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

