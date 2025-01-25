Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.77. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Issuer Direct stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 3.49% of Issuer Direct worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Articles

