Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,628 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $26,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 350 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,279.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,979.50. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.39. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

