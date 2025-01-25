Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 739,252 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 221.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $29,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,597,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,003 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,386,000 after buying an additional 1,488,281 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,021,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,234,000 after buying an additional 1,364,511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

