Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,435 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $25,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,979,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,230,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $597.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $495.53 and a one year high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $590.09 and a 200-day moving average of $571.40.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

