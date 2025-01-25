Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $165,000.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.03 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/20 – 01/24
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Netflix Stock Positioned for Explosive Growth in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.