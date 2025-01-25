Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 156377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

