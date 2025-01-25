Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €21.54 ($22.67) and last traded at €21.90 ($23.05). 160,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.16 ($23.33).

Jenoptik Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.67.

About Jenoptik

(Get Free Report)

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.