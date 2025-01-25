Jet Protocol Price Up 100% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $135,987.94 and approximately $11.53 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 100% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00007999 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

