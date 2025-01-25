Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Amends and Restates Bylaws as of January 22, 2025**Joby Aviation, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has recently amended and restated its bylaws, as of January 22, 2025, according to an 8-K SEC filing. These updated bylaws pro

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Joby Aviation’s 8K filing here.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories