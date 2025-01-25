Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 2,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Jollibee Foods Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Jollibee Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This is a positive change from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Jollibee Foods’s payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

