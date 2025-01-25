JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.